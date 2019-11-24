Raad Salah convicted of incitement to terrorism

Leader of extremist Islamic Movement convicted of incitement to terrorism by Haifa Magistrate's Court.

Sheikh Raad Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the the extremist Islamic Movement, was convicted of incitement to terrorism by the Haifa Magistrate's Court Sunday.

The court convicted Salah of an offense of supporting an illegal association, due to his support for the outlawed northern faction of the Islamic Movement.

Later, the court also convicted Salah of an offense of incitement to terrorism. The hearing on the arguments for sentencing will take place at another time.

Salah initially refused to enter the court after his supporters who arrived at the scene were banned from entering the court, but later he entered the courtroom.

Among the supporters who came with Salah are well-known public figures in Arab society, as well as several MKs from the Joint Arab List.