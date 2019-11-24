Suspect arrested over anti-Semitic abuse on London Tube

Man arrested after video of Tube passenger directing abuse at Jewish children was released.

A man was arrested on Saturday night after a video of a Tube passenger directing abuse at Jewish children was released, the BBC reports.

The clip, which was posted to YouTube, showed a man reading anti-Semitic Bible passages to two boys wearing kippahs and their father.

British Transport Police launched an appeal over the footage, recorded by a commuter on the London Underground.

The force said it had arrested a man in Birmingham on suspicion of a racially aggravated offense, according to the BBC.

A Muslim woman, who was widely praised after she was seen confronting the man in the video, has said she "wouldn't hesitate to do it again".

Asma Shuweikh, from London, said she wished more people had intervened when the man started being aggressive towards other passengers on the Northern Line service.

Recalling the altercation on Friday, she said if "everyone did, I do not think it would have escalated in the way that it did."

"Being a mother of two, I know what it's like to be in that situation and I would want someone to help if I was in that situation," she added.

Commuter Chris Atkins recorded the altercation before moving to swap seats with the young boy next to the man.

"It was the children that really got me and everyone else, he was just screaming at these children. It was horrific in every sense," he was quoted as having said.

A report released in August by Britain’s Jewish community found that a record number of nearly 900 anti-Semitic incidents had been recorded in the United Kingdom for the first six months of 2019.

A government report released last month found that the number of religion-based hate crimes against Jews in England and Wales nearly doubled in 2018.