Two young men were found unconscious on Saturday night in an apartment on Jerusalem's Jabotinsky Street.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics declared their death.

Dr. Michael Herman, an on-call MDA doctor, said: "When we arrived at the scene they led us to the apartment. We saw two young men in their 20s who were unconscious."

"They had no pulse and were not breathing. We performed medical examinations and we were left with no choice but to declare their deaths."