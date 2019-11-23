US army: Iran will attack again in Middle East

US Central Command chief urges Middle Eastern countries to cooperate with US, warns Iran may attack again.

Iran will probably launch another attack in the Middle East, US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie said Saturday.

At a regional conference in Manama, Bahrain, McKenzie said 14,000 additional US soldiers have been deployed in the Persian Gulf since the spring, but they did not deter Iran from its latest rocket attack and from attacking a Saudi oil field.

He urged Middle Eastern countries to work with Washington to counter Iranian aggression.

McKenzie added that 500 US personnel are currently stationed in Syria, and that he expects anti-ISIS operations to increase "in the coming days and weeks."

"It is our intention to remain in that position working with our SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) partners to continue operations against ISIS down the Euphrates river valley where those targets present themselves," he said.