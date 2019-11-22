The similarities between the Aliyah to Israel today, and the story of Noah’s Ark.

Aliyah in a time like no other

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of The Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, draws a comparison between the time of Noah, where those individuals found safety in the ark, and Jews today finding safety in Israel by making Aliyah.

The mockers and scoffers existed during the time of Noah as they do now in these times. Safety and survival is at a crucial crossroad during these times of alarming increase of Jew hating violence.

The call to Jews to survive and prosper is yet to be heeded in full.