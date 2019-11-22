Satmar Rebbe distributes $5 million to anti-Zionist institutions

Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum hands out $5 million to 150 anti-Zionist institutions in Israel during visit to the Jewish state.

Zalman Teitelbaum was in Israel to present the heads of the institutions with checks made out in shekels, The Jerusalem Post reported. The checks were distributed on Thursday night in the Satmar stronghold of Beit Shemesh.

The ceremony to distribute the checks is called Pure Shekel.

Satmar ideology holds that there should not be a Jewish state and the Jews should remain in exile until the redemption, or coming of the Messiah.

Teitelbaum is in Israel for a 10-day visit to distribute the money and meet with his followers of his Hasidic movement.