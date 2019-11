What will be the consequences of the decision to indict the prime minister? All the scenarios.

Evan Gottesman and Eli Kowaz discuss the biggest Israeli political news story of the past decade: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has been indicted in three corruption cases, with charges including fraud, breach of trust, and bribery.

Where does the State of Israel go? Did the rule of law prevail? Can the PM continue his role now? All answers to these and many other questions in the show.