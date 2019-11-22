A sad and difficult day for the State of Israel.

First of all, every person has the presumption of innocence and so does Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Secondly, I would like to address the baseless statements made today, which are based on a constitutional error, and it is important for me to clarify the truth: Over the next 21 days, the President has no discretion on whether to task anyone who has the support of 61 MKs with the formation of the government.

Therefore, there is no reason for the arguments that the court should intervene in a judgment that the legislature did not give at all. A Knesset member who collects 61 signatures receives the mandate.

The decision on whether Netanyahu will form a government in the complex circumstances we are in today is in the hands of the Knesset members and their hands only.

Even if, God forbid, we are dragged into another election, and Netanyahu runs, the President will have to consider afterwards which candidate has the greatest chances of forming a government.

If it is Netanyahu then it will be Netanyahu. It is only at the discretion of the President and his discretion alone. The court cannot interfere in his discretion.