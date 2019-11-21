Woman drives recklessly, shot by security guards

Driver shot in Ashdod Port after security guards thought she was carrying out ramming attack. Police: Incident not terror-related.

A 24-year-old driver was shot in the Ashdod Port on Thursday after security guards thought she was trying to carry out a ramming attack.

The woman is in serious condition. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated her to the hospital.

Police do not believe the incident was a nationalist attack and are investigating the circumstances.

Witnesses said the driver did not obey the guards’ orders to stop at the entrance to the Ashdod Port and continued driving. The security guards fired at the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle stopping and the driver sustaining injuries.