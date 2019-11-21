Angela Merkel to visit Auschwitz for first time

German Chancellor to visit infamous Nazi death camp for first time in her 14-year tenure on 75th anniversary of camp's liberation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany will make her first visit to the site of the Auschwitz Nazi camp in her 14-year tenure.

The visit to the former death camp in Poland is scheduled for Dec. 6, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported Thursday. She will participate there in events to mark the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation

Former chancellors Helmut Schmidt and Helmut Kohl visited Auschwitz during their time in office.

As chancellor, Merkel has visited other Nazi camps, including Dachau and Buchenwald, as well as the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

In January, Auschwitz will mark 75 years since its liberation.