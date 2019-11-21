Hundreds of Israeli rabbis praise Trump

250 rabbis signed a letter sent to US President Donald Trump congratulating him on the historic series of decisions he has made during his tenure in the White House.

The letter was sent following the statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week that the US does not consider the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria to be in conflict with international law.

The letter was signed by Israel's Chief Rabbis, Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, as well as other senior rabbis such as Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and more.

"Over 2,500 years ago the Prophet Jeremiah stood and prophesied that the people of Israel will return to the mountains of Samaria, and will plant in them vineyards: 'Again shalt thou plant vineyards upon the mountains of Samaria.' On the cities of Judea Jeremiah said: 'Yet again shall they use this speech in the land of Judah and in the cities thereof, when I shall turn their captivity, the Lord bless thee,'" the rabbis wrote.

"We are honored to be in a generation where one of these prophecies is being fulfilled, as are all the other prophesies. 130 years ago, Jews from all over the world began to return to Israel. 72 years ago, we were freed from foreign rule. 52 years ago, we were allowed to return to Jerusalem, Hevron and other cities of Samaria and Judea.

"Our enemies are never silent and try to stop the process. But G-d has already promised our forefather Abraham: 'and thy seed shall possess the gate of his enemies.' And with our own eyes we see what is happening with us: 'Five of you shall give chase to a hundred, and a hundred of you shall give chase to ten thousand; your enemies shall fall before you by the sword.' We are particularly pleased with the blessings of peace. On the beautiful mountains of Israel, on the growing Israeli economy. For the world to recognize Israel's mission to bring a blessing to the world, to bring faith, to strengthen justice and to bring peace. Two years ago, you, the United States, recognized us and Jerusalem as our capital. Then there was the [announcement] about the Golan Heights, and now we have come to recognize the legality of settlement in Judea and Samaria," the rabbis added.

"The United States of America was one of the first to support the establishment of the State of Israel. The Presidents of the United States have taken the side of Israel, and shared in the vision of the prophets on the return of Zion and the State of Israel.

"You have a special merit now, to be the first president to lead that recognition. We are sure that you will be remembered on the lips of the people of Israel forever as someone who was at the forefront and not afraid. And may you fulfill the promise G-d made to Joshua: 'Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not affrighted, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.'"