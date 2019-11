A tourist and his small children got lost in the Jerusalem Forest.

מסוק המשטרה איתר תיירים שהלכו לאיבוד

Israel Police utilized a police helicopter on Thursday to track down a tourist and his two small children who got lost in the Jerusalem Forest.

The helicopter landed near the family, supplied them with water and directed them to a safe exit from the forest with the help of Israel Police who were searching the forest on foot.