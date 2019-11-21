Shaked: 'I'm doing everything I can to prevent 3rd elections'

איילת שקד: "אם ניגרר לבחירות נפספס את ההזדמנות להחלת ריבונות"

New Right leader MK Ayelet Shaked was interviewed at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Thursday afternoon, first addressing the current political situation in Israel. "There are issues they can agree on. If he [Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman] is willing to establish a government, we will have a government."



"I was in the Knesset yesterday and it didn't feel like the Knesset but a kindergarten," Shaked said. "The issues are personal rather than political. If there were protests on the streets, it could influence the decision-makers."

"During these 21 days, we'll try to instill common sense in our leaders. The public is frustrated. The only thing I'm doing right now is trying to prevent elections. I think we are in a political situation that Israel has never been before - the first time we went to second elections... I'm doing everything I can to prevent third elections but it really depends on Liberman and Gantz."

Shaked also referred to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo's announcement earlier this week that the American government will no longer consider Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria to be in violation of international law. "It's very important that the US government has recognized the legality of the settlements. It can help us in the international law world. Sovereignty must be applied to the Jordan Valley. If we're dragged into another election, we might miss this opportunity."

When asked if she's planning to become prime minister one day, Shaked replied: "I've said many times in the past that after Netanyahu, it's a possibility. But it's difficult to predict what will happen in the world of politics. I am now focusing on the present challenge to set up a government."