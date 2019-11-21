Former Commander of the Air Force passes away

Retired General Amos Lapidot passed away; he was 85. He will be buried on Thursday at Ramat HaSharon cemetery.

Lapidot, born in Kfar Saba, was a combat pilot in the 1956 Sinai War, in 1956 he was promoted to commander of Squadron 113. During the Six Day War, he was a Mirage squadron commander. In 1973 he was appointed as Haztor base commander, he held this position for the duration of the Yom Kippur War. During the war, his plane was damaged during a sortie, he still managed to emergency land, saving the aircraft.

In 1982, Lapidot was promoted to General and became the commander of the Air Force. In 1985 he oversaw the mission to bomb PA headquarters in Tunisia. After his retirement from the IDF he became politically active, he objected to Israeli control of Judea and Samaria, and was number 108 for Meretz in the 2009 elections.