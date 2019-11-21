A-G reaches decision on Netanyahu's cases

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit could publish decision on indictments in Netanyahu's cases as soon as Thursday.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has reached a decision on the indictments in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's cases and may publish the decision as soon as Thursday.

Journalist Baruch Kra reported on Channel 13 News on Wednesday that in Case 1000, Netanyahu will be indicted on charges of fraud and breach of trust. In the rest of the cases, there are still disputes within the Justice Ministry - there were those in the Ministry who thought Case 2000 should be closed, while in Case 4000 not everyone agreed on the facts.

The Justice Ministry worked overtime this week in an attempt to speed up discussions in the Prime Minister's cases and reach a decision.

According to the report, senior officials in the Prosecution support the opinion of the Taxation and Economy Prosecutor's Office, which states that Netanyahu should be indicted for bribery in Case 4000. The Prosecution has prepared a pamphlet that gathers answers to all the claims of the Prime Minister's attorneys.

The final decision will be made by Mandelblit.