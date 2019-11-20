Vassar College criticizes anti-Semitic protests

Hen Mazzig, an Israeli activist, who spoke at Vassar College was interrupted by anti-Semitic chants by Students in Justice for Palestine SJP.

The group previously had promised not to interrupt the speech but they began chanting "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." This "crossed the line into anti-Antisemitism because it can be understood to be calling for the eradication of the State of Israel and is highly intimidating to Israelis and Jews, and directed it to an Israeli speaker discussing his perspective on indigenous Jews," wrote Elizabeth H Bradley, Vassar President.

The SJP of Vassar College has had previous problems with antisemitism. In 2014 it posted a Nazi cartoon on its Tumblr page and it was ranked by Algemeiner the second worst college for Jewish students to attend due to its anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activity.