Arabs try to snatch weapon from Border Police officer

Attempt to arrest suspicious vehicle in Arab village near Jerusalem develops into violent riot. Two Border Police officers lightly injured.

Two Border Police fighters were lightly injured on Tuesday evening in a violent riot in the Palestinian Arab village of Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem.

The incident began when, during activities carried out by Border Police fighters at the entrance to the village, the fighters spotted a suspicious vehicle making a U-turn in a bid to avoid inspection.

The fighters were able to locate the vehicle, but dozens of rioters gathered at the scene and threw rocks and objects at the fighters.

During the demonstration, one of the rioters tried to snatch the weapon of one of the fighters, who was forced to fire several bullets at the ground. Additional Border Police troops who were called to the scene dispersed the rioters by using riot dispersal means.

The two fighters who were lightly injured in the incident were evacuated for further medical treatment at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.