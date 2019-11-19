Erdoğan cites Hitler's Germany as example of proposed government

Proposed system was approved in popular referendum in Turkey in April, 2017 and was put into effect following June, 2018 elections.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, regarding the proposed "presidential" government system for which he and the ruling Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi (AKP) were campaigning at the time (2015): "There are examples of it in the world today, and in the past. When you look at Hitler's Germany, you will see it there." Erdoğan's comments were broadcasted on the Demirören Haber Ajansı TV channel (Turkey).

This proposed system was approved in a popular referendum in Turkey in April, 2017 and was put into effect following the June, 2018 elections.