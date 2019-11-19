Last chance for unity government?

Gantz, Netanyahu to meet tonight, one day before Gantz will have to return mandate to form government to the president.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue White Chairman Benny Gantz will meet in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem tonight to discuss options for establishing a unity government, one day before Gantz will have to return the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin.

The negotiating teams for the Likud and Blue and White parties met earlier Tuesday.

Gantz will meet Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman two hours before his meeting with Netanyahu.

n the coming hours, Gantz is also expected to meet with his partner in the leadership of the Blue and White Party, Yair Lapid, to discuss the establishment of a unity government.

According to sources close to the negotiations, the meetings will be on the possibility of forming a government according to the parameters set in the president's outline, subject to certain changes.

According to the same sources, for the first time since Gantz received the mandate, there has been real progress in the negotiation between the parties in the last day, but apparently no real breakthrough has yet been reached.