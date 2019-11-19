Trump's declaration: 'Political window for sovereignty expands'

Nadia Matar: 'Once again President Trump is not afraid of being on the side of justice.'

The Sovereignty Movement welcomed the U.S. President's declaration that settlement in Judea and Samaria does not violate international law.

"The words of the American President faithfully express the historical truth and international law which states that Judea and Samaria are part of the territory designated for the establishment of a Jewish home for the Jewish people. President Trump continues in his consistent way, standing to the right of Israel and to the right of justice and truth. "

Leaders of the Movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar: "The sovereignty process continues to progress step by step as a just and moral act that will create regional stability and security.

"The Trump era is a historic opportunity for the Israeli government to promote its Zionist goals on to its historical mission”.