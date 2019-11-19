US embassy issues travel warning over 'settlements' announcement

US Embassy in Jerusalem warns American citizens could be targets of elements 'opposed to the Secretary of State’s recent announcement.'

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a travel warning for visiting Americans, warning that they could be targets of “individuals and groups opposed to the Secretary of State’s recent announcement.”

The warning was issued on Monday, the same day that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the U.S. government does not consider the establishment of Israeli civilian communities in Judea and Samaria as illegal.

The warning covers Americans visiting or planning to visit Jerusalem, the Judea and Samaria and Gaza.

“Individuals and groups opposed to the Secretary of State’s recent announcement may target U.S. government facilities, U.S. private interests, and U.S. citizens. Potential targets include public events, such as demonstrations, holiday events, and celebratory gatherings; hotels, clubs, and restaurants popular with U.S. citizens; places of worship; schools; shopping malls and markets; tourism infrastructure; public transportation and airports,” the statement said.

The warning recommends that U.S. citizens “carefully consider risks to their personal safety and security at sites and events that are potential targets. In addition, U.S. citizens in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem should avoid non-essential movements and events that attract attention. U.S. citizens should carefully consider risks to their personal safety and security at sites and events that are potential targets.”

The U.S. government currently prohibits U.S. government employees to travel to all of Judea and Samaria including Jericho and Bethlehem, as well as to the Old City of Jerusalem.