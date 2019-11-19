Watch: Arabs throwing rocks caught red-handed

תיעוד ומעצר מיידי האבנים

Border Police's Dolev reserve squad of dozens of fighters has been operating in the Jerusalem area for the past few weeks, replacing Border Police who were forces sent to the focal points of the Arab sector in the north of the country.

Yesterday during riots on the outskirts of Bethlehem, fighters spotted two Arabs throwing rocks at them. Acting swiftly and with determination, the fighters succeeded in arresting the two minors.

After the arrest, the father of one of the minors arrived at the scene and it became clear that he was wanted for interrogation for suspected incitement and breach of order, the father was arrested and taken for questioning.

The Police said: "The Border Patrol sees reserve troops composed of fighters serving in the Border Patrol, as a significant force multiplier in routine but mainly in emergencies. During the year, 16 corps of reserve forces underwent complex training and significant operations in the face of terror, riots, and crime."