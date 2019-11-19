'This is a big step towards sovereignty in Judea & Samaria'

'Trump administration is Israel's best friend'. Gush Etzion chief celebrates US announcement on Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

Gush Etzion Regional Council chief Shlomo Ne'eman celebrated the State Department’s announcement Monday that the US does not view Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria as being in violation of international law, calling the move a “big step” forward for plans to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

“This is a big step towards sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” Ne’eman said during Prime Minsiter Binymain Netanyahu’s visit to the town of Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion Tuesday.

“The US government led by President Trump proves time after time that they are Israel’s best friends. This move solidifies the fact that the State of Israel should not only maintain control over Judea and Samaria, but will also become the sole owners of the Land of Israel by applying full sovereignty.”

Ne’eman also credited Netanyahu in part for the declaration, which reverses US policy under the Obama administration.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for putting up a fight, and not letting go for the sake of the Land of Israel, its history and its heritage. We here in Judea and Samaria will stand by your side.”

“Your government continues to make history day by day, hour by hour. At a time when the left is becoming hysterical, the government with you at the helm is making history by turning vision into reality. These are good days for the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria, and please G-d we will continue to see further building and expansion in our areas."

This September, Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to apply Israeli sovereignty to all Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, beginning with the Jordan Valley.

“We won't uproot anyone here. There will be no more Gush Katifs, no more displacement, and with the help of G-d we will apply Jewish sovereignty to all [Jewish] communities as part of the Land of Israel and as part of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said.