Satmar Rebbe arrives in Israel

One of the two spiritual leaders of the Satmar Hasidic movement will participate in fundraiser for organizations that refuse state funding.

One of the two Rebbes of the Satmar movement, Rabbi Yekutiel Yehuda Teitelbaum - better known as Rabbi Zalman Leib - landed this morning (Tuesday) in Israel, flying on a private plane from Heathrow airport, in London. Haredi leaders met the rebbe at Ben Gurion Airport.

Teitelbaum is expected to take part in many different events in Jerusalem, including donating some five million dollars to organizations who do not accept funds from the state.

Member of Knesset Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) took to Twitter to attack the fact that roads are being closed for Teitelbaum's visit.

"Have we all gone mad? Closing roads in Jerusalem for the arrival of the anti-Zionist Satmar leader who objects to the existence of the State of Israel. I don't understand how he is permitted to enter the state?"