Four rockets fired from Syria toward Israel

Siren sounded in Golan Heights. Four rockets intercepted by Iron Dome.

A siren was sounded on Tuesday morning, just before 5:00 a.m., in the Golan Heights area. Residents reported hearing explosions.

The IDF confirmed that four rockets had been fired from Syrian territory towards Israeli territory and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

There were no reports of injuries or damages and it appears no rockets exploded in Israeli territory.

At the same time, media outlets in Syria reported explosions that were heard in the Damascus airport area.