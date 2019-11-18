J-Street: 'Destructive gift to Israeli Right'

J-Street, the group defined by the Coalition for Jewish Values as an “anti-Israel Jewish organization”, reacted to the Trump Administration's admission that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are not in violation of international law, calling the announcement "just the latest in a long series of actions by the Trump administration designed to aid the Israeli settlement movement, prevent a two-state solution, and provide political gifts to Prime Minister Netanyahu."

The group, at whose annual 5th annual conference speakers urged young American Jews to travel to Israel to take part in Palestinian demonstrations against the IDF, said "the timing of this announcement can only be read as a last-ditch attempt to boost the prime minister’s personal prospects."

J-Street's press release ended with an hysterical appeal: "In light of this announcement, it’s more important than ever that Congress move quickly to pass House Resolution 326, which reaffirms support for the two-state solution, notes longstanding US opposition to settlement expansion and clearly opposes any steps toward the formal annexation of the West Bank. While this administration is shredding fundamental norms of US foreign policy, responsible lawmakers must push back — there is no time to waste.”

Addressing reporters at a press conference Monday, Pompeo said: "The Trump Administration is reversing the Obama Administration's towards Israeli settlements. US public statements on settlement activities in the West Bank have been inconsistent over decades."

"In 1978, the Carter Administration categorically concluded that Israel's establishment of civilian settlements was inconsistent with international law. However, in 1981, President Reagan disagreed with that conclusion and stated that he didn't believe that the settlements were inherently illegal. Subsequent administrations recognized that unrestrained settlement activity could be an obstacle to peace, but they wisely and prudently recognized that dwelling on ;legal positions didn't advance peace," Pompeo explained.

He accused former US Secretary of State John Kerry of changing "decades of this careful, bipartisan approach by publicly reaffirming the supposed illegality of settlements" in December 2016, at the end of the Obama Administration.

"After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees with President Reagan," Pompeo declared. "The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per say, inconsistent with international law."