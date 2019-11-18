Netanyahu: 'Trump policy reflects historic truth'

PM Netanyahu praises US decision to state 'settlements' are not illegal. 'Jewish people are not foreign colonialists in Judea and Samaria.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that the Trump Administration does not view Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as being in opposition to international law.

"Today, the United States adopted an important policy that rights a historical wrong when the Trump administration clearly rejected the false claim that Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria are inherently illegal under international law," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement Monday evening.

"This policy reflects an historical truth - that the Jewish people are not foreign colonialists in Judea and Samaria. In fact, we are called Jews because we are the people of Judea.

"The Trump Administration policy is also correct in stating that those who have categorically denied any legal basis for the settlements not only deny truth, history and the reality on the ground, they also set back the cause of peace, which can only be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties.

"Israel’s legal system, which has proven itself fully capable of addressing legal questions related to the settlements, is the appropriate place for these matters to be adjudicated - not biased international forums that pay no attention to history or facts.

"Israel remains ready and willing to conduct peace negotiations with the Palestinians regarding all final status issues in an effort to achieve a durable peace but will continue to reject all arguments regarding the illegality of the settlements.

"Israel is deeply grateful to President Trump, Secretary Pompeo and the entire US administration for their steadfast position supporting truth and justice, and calls upon all responsible countries who hope to advance peace to adopt a similar position."

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein called Secretary Pompeo's announcement "a clear Israeli victory in the face of the scandalous ruling by the European Court of Justice, which required labeling solely for goods produced by Jews."

Edelstein continued, "This step is historical and ethical justice of the highest order, which serves to strengthen the State of Israel. I congratulate President Trump for this unequivocal and bold statement. The next step—extending Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria!"

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin called the announcement "another historic step of friendliest administration Israel ever had."

Levin also said, "Recognizing the legality of the settlements in Judea and Samaria is another significant milestone on the way to Israeli sovereignty in all parts of the land of Israel. This is further proof that relations between the US and the Israeli government are stronger and better than ever. It is time that even circles of the Israeli left recognize the fact that the land of Israel belongs to the people of Israel."