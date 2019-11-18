New Right leader Ayelet Shaked predicts Yisrael Beytenu and haredi lawmakers will be able to reconcile, opening door for Rightist government

New Right MK and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked is optimistic that a reconciliation can be reached between the secular rightist Yisrael Beytenu party and haredi lawmakers, paving the way for a right-wing government.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva Monday, Shaked pointed to the more conciliatory tone taken by the Likud recently vis-à-vis Yisrael Beytenu’s chief, Avidgor Liberman, as a positive sign regarding the possibility of a last-minute rapprochement before new elections are called.

“The change in the Likud’s talk is correct. There is no reason at this time to attack Liberman; instead he should be seen as a partner. From the beginning, I believed that that is the right way, and I made great efforts in this regard.”

“I think that in the next few days, a way will be found for progress between Liberman and the haredim. As I see it, the differences between them can be bridged. It is just a matter of choice, and of good will between the two sides.”

“There is a deal that both the haredim and Liberman can live with. It is just a question of good will and leadership.”

The former Justice Minister added that she had put together a comprehensive compromise plan for the formation of a right-wing government, which would include Yisrael Beytenu, but refused to share details of the plan.

“I prepared a very comprehensive plan, and passed it on to the relevant parties. If it will be discussed in the press, then it will end up going nowhere. So at this point, I’m keeping it under wraps.”

Regarding efforts by the Likud to reach an agreement with the Blue and White party for the formation of a national unity government, Shaked called such an arrangement “an option”, but said she preferred a narrow, right-wing government with Liberman.

“I also know that the prime minister is trying to get to a unity government, which is also an option. But as someone who leads the ideological Right, I prefer a right-wing government which can implement right-wing policies. A unity government, on the other hand, is a compromise government and it will be cumbersome and difficult to move with it. But that’s a compromise based on the results of the election that we [may] have to accept,” Shaked continued, saying an additional election was not an option.