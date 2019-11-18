Likud MK: The haredim have to compromise to prevent elections

זוהר: חבר כנסת מהליכוד שיערוק יצטרך לחפש מקצוע אחר

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) took part on Sunday evening in the Likud “emergency conference” which was called to protest the possible establishment of a left-wing government supported by the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Zohar called the haredim to compromise in order to prevent a third election in one year and also urged Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman to return to the right-wing bloc.

“We are in a state of emergency. There is a real danger that a left-wing minority government will be established. I truly hope that Liberman will come to his senses, will not lend a hand to this, and will prevent this because, ultimately, it’s in his hands. He can prevent this disaster and I hope that he does so,” said Zohar.

“[Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid have decided. Lapid concocted this scheme. He can eliminate three political rivals in one move. Netanyahu will exit, that’s the first rival, and of course Gantz, who will be remembered as the one who is going with the Joint List, will also lose his political career and the same with Liberman. Therefore, Lapid is concocting a scheme in order to eliminate three political rivals and we have to take notice,” he continued.

The right-wing bloc, said Zohar, “preserves right-wing principles and we do not intend to give up on our right-wing principles. And therefore, with all due respect, I suggest to everyone not to disqualify others. Come and sit down for serious talks. The haredim have to compromise, unequivocally. Without compromises from the haredim, we will go to the opposition. And I call on them to compromise, of course not at the expense of Jewish tradition and not at the expense of the Jewish religion, but there’s still a way to compromise and prevent unnecessary elections.”

“We will do everything possible to create a right-wing with Liberman, because it’s unlikely that a unity government will be established. The other side doesn’t want to establish a government with us, they only sell us stories. They are acting to dismiss Netanyahu. A right-wing government with Liberman is the only option and in order to do that, we will need to compromise,” said Zohar.