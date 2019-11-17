Bennett: "Enemies of Israel want a minority government"

Defense Minister Bennett in the cabinet meeting; "Israel's enemies are watching and wanting the country to split"

Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, reacted to the current political situation in today's (Sunday) cabinet meeting, calling to Gantz and Lieberman to join a unity government.

"Israel's greatest enemies, Nasrallah, Sinwar and Khamenei are following the developments and want a political split. They want us divided."

"They want a weak minority government based upon Arab parties that are set against the Jewish state. We cannot give them this, the strength of this people is its unity."

"I call from here, to Benny Gantz and Avigdor Liberman, you are good people, you love the state of Israel. Be brave, and join a unity government."