UN extends UNRWA's mandate

170 countries vote in favor of extending mandate of UN agency for "Palestinian refugees". The US and Israel vote against.

The UN General Assembly on Friday approved the extension of the mandate of UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

170 countries voted in favor of the extension, with only the US and Israel voting against. Seven countries abstained: Canada, Cameroon, Guatemala, Nauru, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Vanuatu.

Created in 1949, UNRWA supplies aid to more than three million of the five million registered “Palestinian refugees” in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and territories assigned to the Palestinian Authority.

However, it is also notorious for its anti-Israel activities. During the 2014 counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge, Hamas rockets were discovered inside a school building run by UNRWA.

Likewise, a booby-trapped UNRWA clinic was detonated, killing three IDF soldiers. Aside from the massive amounts of explosives hidden in the walls of the clinic, it was revealed that it stood on top of dozens of terror tunnels, showing how UNRWA is closely embedded with Hamas.

More recently, a UN ethics report alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority at the highest levels of UNRWA, including involving UNRWA's top official, Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl, who resigned last week over the allegations.

