US Air Force commander visits Israel

US Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein on Thursday arrived in Israel for an official visit.

During the visit, Goldfein met IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi an IAF Commander Major-General Amikam Norkin.

Goldfein held various meetings and discussions, visited Squadron 140 (the Golden Eagle) which has the F-35is, and flew in an F-15 "Baz" fighter jet.

In addition to General Goldfein, the visit included USAFE (United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa) Commander General Jeffery L. Harrigian and other senior officials.

Earlier on Friday morning, Kochavi gave the Chief of Staff Medal of Appreciation to General Goldfein, holding a meeting with him in which the two discussed security issues relevant to both the Israeli and American air forces.

Gen. Goldfein and the Commander of the IAF, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, discussed military cooperation between the two countries, the "Blue Flag" exercise, and the Air Force's transition to fifth-generation jets, as well as security, cooperation and strategic matters.



In addition, Gen. Goldfein and Gen. Harrigian participated in a IAF F-15 "Baz" fighter jet sortie and were flown by the Commanding Officer of the IAF and the Commanding Officer of the 106th Squadron.