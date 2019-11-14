School cancelled in Gaza border towns Friday

The heads of the regional authorities in the Gaza envelope have decided that schools and kindergartens will be closed tomorrow despite the ceasefire with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The decision was made following the alarms that sounded in the area tonight and the rockets launched from Gaza.

"We are in contact with the IDF and are reviewing the developments. At present there is no change in the other defensive guidelines. The decision was made with concern for the students and the educational staff,"

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel Thursday evening – hours after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire went into effect.

Sirens were heard in the Sdot Negev, Shaar HaNegev, and Eshkol regional council areas Thursday evening following the rocket launch.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system targeted and shot down the rocket. No injuries or damage have been reported.

The rocket was fired shortly after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that all of Operation Black Belt's objectives have been fulfilled.

“I would like to commend the soldiers and commanders for the extraordinary achievement of our defense system, which performed very well, along with the civilians who followed IDF Home Front Command instructions. As of now, we have succeeded in preventing injuries of any kind," said Netanyahu following the tour.

The Prime Minister praised Israel's security forces, including the IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency for their work during the recent hostilities with the Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza.

"I can praise the IDF and ISA for a great achievement and thank my fellow Security Cabinet members for the responsible and daring decision to launch this operation."

"The goals of the operation have now been fully achieved. The goal of the operation was to target the commander of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. He was eliminated along with dozens of terrorists and dozens of important Islamic Jihad infrastructure targets."

"Our enemies received the message. We can reach everyone. We can reach everyone, even in their bed. I hope that this lesson will be learned. I rely on our forces. We will continue to improve and do whatever may be necessary to ensure the security of Israel. Well done and thank you.”