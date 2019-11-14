10-year-old in serious condition after milk allergy exposure

Child unconscious, on assisted breathing in Petach Tikva after suffering exposure to milk allergy.

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petach Tikvah after suffering a severe allergic reaction to milk.

The girl did not feel good at the time of her examination and was later admitted to the ICU while being anesthetized and receiving breathing assistance. The case was referred to the health ministry.

Channel 12 News reported that during a medical procedure for exposure to milk allergy, the girl began to feel bad and immediately received allergy-friendly medication such as adrenaline injections.

Despite the immediate treatment she received, the girl lost consciousness and was transferred to the resuscitation room in the ICU.