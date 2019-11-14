Chief Rabbis call for 'defense' of Western Wall

The "Joint Headquarters for the Preservation of the Wall of the Wall" published a video featuring the Chief Rabbis and other rabbis in decisive support for the activities of the organization each Rosh Chodesh (new month) prayer at the Western Wall in response to the provocation of the "Women of the Wall."

The is launching a launching a 32-hour fundraising campaign to continue the prayers each month to prevent the desecration of the Western Wall.

Sefardic Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef said in the video: "To our great sorrow, a desecration of G-d's name occurs here on Roch Chodesh by a small group. We have to be vigilant to maintain the sanctity of the Western Wall in accordance with the holy Torah."

Jerusalem's Chief Rabbi, Shlomo Amar, said, "If they come and say they are some kind of religion, I have nothing to do. But when they say it is the Jewish religion, then we know what the Jewish religion is!"

Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, head of the Ateret Yerushalayim yeshiva, called for worshipers who came to the prayer "to fight for the sanctity of the Western Wall. This is the house of G-d. This is the gate of heaven."

Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu who himself often leads the prayer, when he speaks to the girls who came to the prayer and says to them "Dear girls, you are great, not because of yourself, because G-d is among you".

The late Rabbi Elisha Vishlitsky, who also supported and participated in the prayers, is also seen in the video telling the worshipers who came: "To admit to this is not just to say thank you - it is to admit the truth! To admit the truth that there is a King of Kings. The women in this generation, who need to muster great mental strength of readiness to serve for the Western Wall, are the real novelty. And the Wall will remain in its holiness, and the Temple Mount will be seen and revealed in its holiness, and soon with the help of the Lord we will rise to Zion, and from Zion, and in Zion, with gladness towards the holy."