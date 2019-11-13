MK Sa'ar: Challenges of national security justify national unity

MK Gideon Sa'ar, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Wednesday addressed the situation in Israel, saying that it is precisely the security challenges that should lead to the establishment of a national unity government.

"The confrontation with Islamic Jihad in Gaza is a reminder that we are surrounded by real enemies and the challenges of national security justify national unity," Sa'ar said at the Israel, Britain and the Commonwealth Association meeting in Herzliya.

He noted that the criticism leveled by some officials against the timing of the operation to eliminate senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Baha Abu al-Ata is baseless and that he backs the decision.

"Israel must dismantle the military infrastructure of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza," he said. "If we do not do so, within a few years, they will upgrade their capabilities, like Hezbollah, and there will be a Lebanese reality on our southern border that will hamper Israel's strategic situation."

Sa'ar emphasized that addressing the Gaza issue is one of the next tasks of the government. "Not doing so will not perpetuate the status quo, but will cause a deterioration in the security situation and make the threat to Israel and its citizens worse," he concluded.