Disagreement within Blue and White over unity government

Blue and White leaders disagree over whether to enter into government with Netanyahu over investigations against him.

Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz's time to form a government is running out.

On Wednesday, the four senior members of the party - Gantz, Yair Lapid, Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Ya'alon - are set to discuss the establishment of a unity government, according to the president's plan, headed by Likud chairman Binyamin Netanyahu.

Channel 13 News reported that MK Ya'alon is the main opponent of a unity government with Netanyahu because of the suspicions and indictments he may face. Ya'alon stated that he would not be willing to serve as minister in such a government, but would support it if Gantz decides to go in that direction.

MK Yair Lapid has not yet withdrawn his opposition to the establishment of a unity government under the outline.

Tonight, Lapid is scheduled to hold meeting with Israeli House Speaker Avigdor Lieberman, possibly to coordinate future joint moves.

Gantz has one more week to form a government before he will have to return the mandate to President Rivlin.