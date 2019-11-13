Netanyahu: Terrorists committing a double war crime

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with a senior delegation of AIPAC members in his Jerusalem office Wednesday evening.

Netanyahu updated members of the delegation on the situation in Gaza, saying that "the most important distinction in international law, and specifically in the laws of war, is that there is a dividing line, on the one hand there are the fighters and on the other there are civilians."

Netanyahu added: "It is forbidden to act against innocent civilians. It happens that the line is sometimes crossed by mistake, but it must not be deliberately crossed. Anyone who aims to harm civilians is a war criminal."

"Terrorists are doing just the opposite, including those in Gaza. They are targeting civilians deliberately. They are targeting our cities. They targeted Ashkelon today, they put the Gaza envelope communities in their sights, as well as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. They want to harm civilians on purpose. This is a war crime. Then they commit a second war crime. They not only deliberately harm civilians, they also hide behind civilians, in civilian areas because they know that we, trying to avoid civilian casualties as much as possible, have avoided attacking these hiding places," the prime minister clarified.

Netanyahu emphasized that "they are actually committing a double war crime - they are deliberately harming civilians and are hiding behind civilians in an attempt to produce immunity for themselves that will allow them to continue doing so."

The prime minister also referred to the EU court's ruling against Israeli products made in Judea and Samaria, noting that "while the EU chooses not to join sanctions on Iran, it imposes economic-policy restrictions on Israel." He thanked the US and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for their firm support for Israel on this issue.