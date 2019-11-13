IDF strikes Islamic Jihad targets as rocket attacks continue. Rocket interception rate stands at over 90%, over 20 terrorists eliminated.

360 rockets have been fired into Israel between Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening, the IDF spokesperson said.

"From the morning hours of Tuesday until 5:30 pm, 360 rockets launched from the Gaza Strip that crossed into Israeli territory have been identified.

"Air defense fighters intercepted many rockets, and the percentage of interceptions stands at over 90%."

The spokesperson also noted that "some 60% of the rockets launched landed in open areas and are not subject to interception, in accordance with interception policy," and called to "continue to listen to the instructions of Home Front Command."

At this time, the IDF is attacking Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza in response to the rocket fire continuing at this time. Over 20 terrorists of the group have been eliminated in the past day.

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala is leaving for Cairo tonight, where he will meet with Egyptian intelligence leaders as part of attempts to bring calm to Gaza.