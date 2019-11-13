US 'deeply concerned' by EU Israeli 'settlement' labeling ruling

State Dep. says US 'stands with Israel' against efforts to delegitimize it, hits EU court's ruling on labeling for some 'settlement' goods.

The United States is "deeply concerned" by a ruling by the European Union's top court that food products from Israeli towns in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights must be labelled as such, the US State Department spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled that under EU rules on food labelling, it must be clear where products are from -- particularly if they come from Israeli towns outside of the pre-1967 'Green Line'.

"The circumstances surrounding the labeling requirement in the specific facts presented to the Court are suggestive of anti-Israel bias," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, noting that Washington is "deeply concerned" by the EU requirement.

"America stands with Israel against efforts to economically pressure, isolate, or delegitimize it."