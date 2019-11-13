'Life here is unbearable, people are scared to go outside'

Woman living in Gaza-border town in southern Israel describes what life is like in the shadow of Gaza's rocket attacks.

Adele Raemer, a resident of Kibbutz Nirim near the Gaza border, released a video Wednesday afternoon via the Israel Victory Project, showing what life is like in much of southern Israel during the ongoing rocket attacks from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

With the sounds of explosions outside audible in the video recording, Raemer said the regular sprints to her home’s reinforced room – a de facto bomb shelter – have become the ‘ritual’ for residents since the rocket attacks began Tuesday.

“The situation here is not simple, especially for people who have children,” said Raemer.

“Life here is not normal, and this is not how it should be.”

Nevertheless, Raemer said she had “full faith in the IDF”, knowing that they “keep me safe.”

“But this has to change. Life is unbearable. People are scared to go outside, people are scared to even get in their cars and drive away.”