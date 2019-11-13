Israel's new Defense Minister warns Gaza terrorists: 'Anyone who attacks us will have to worry about surviving the night.'

Israel’s new Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett (New Right) warned terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip that the IDF would not hesitate to strike any hostile targets which threatened Israel.

Speaking Wednesday in his first public statement on the hostilities with Gaza since he took office Tuesday, Bennett called the IDF operation which eliminated senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Baha Abu al-Atta ‘essential’ to Israel’s security.

“Before dawn yesterday, the IDF carried out an operation essential to Israeli security. Baha Abu al-Ata was the terrorist mastermind behind Islamic Jihad, which works against Israel’s citizens. He was eliminated. We did that yesterday, and we won’t hesitate to do it in the future.”

Bennett then offered a message to terrorists in the Gaza Strip, warning them that Israel would target anyone who threatened its citizens or security personnel.

“This morning we’re sending a clear message to all of our enemies on every front: anyone who plots to harm us today can never feel secure that they will survive the night. You are and you will remain in our sights.”

“The IDF’s officers, led by the chief of staff, along with the Defense Ministry department chiefs, are doing everything possible to allow us to continue to sleep quietly.”

Bennett’s comments came after the IDF reported that some 220 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza since Tuesday morning.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system has fired dozens of interceptor missiles to shoot down the incoming rockets, an IDF spokesperson said, with a hit-rate of about 90%. The IDF spokesperson added that some 60% of the rockets fired at Israel landed in open spaces.