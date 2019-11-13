IDF estimates: Islamic Jihad will keep firing rockets

IDF Spokesperson Hedi Zilberman on Wednesday morning summarized the events of the last 24 hours, saying, “Several months before the elimination [of Islamic Jihad senior leader Baha Abu Al Ata], Israel made many attempts to prevent Abu Al Ata from continuing on his path, including by conversation with outside parties. This was unsuccessful and yesterday he was eliminated."

The IDF believes that the Islamic Jihad intends to continue the rocket fire on Wednesday morning in a fashion similar to Tuesday’s, and is likely preparing for several days of fighting according to the number of rockets in its possession.

Zilberman added that Hamas has not been involved in the rocket fire so far and all casualties are from the Islamic Jihad organization, of which 10 members were killed.

He said that another Iron Dome anti-missile system was completed on Tuesday and the defense system has been improved according to the situation.

In a joint decision, it has been decided to try and get the school systems back on track as much as possible and there are various attempts to reach a ceasefire.