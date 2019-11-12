Schools to open as usual in central Israel

Home Front Command and Ministry of Education announce that schools in Gush Dan and central Israel will be open on Wednesday.

The Home Front Command and the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday evening that schools will be open as usual on Wednesday in the Gush Dan area, in central Israel and in the Shephelah.

However, there will be no classes in places where they are held in transportable buildings.

Among the cities where schools will be open as usual on Wednesday: Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Ness Ziona, Ramla, Modi'in, Petah Tikva, Elad and others.

Schools will remain closed in cities and communities in the Gaza envelope, Lachish, Central Negev, Western Negev, Ashkelon and the southern Shephelah.

Among the cities and communities where schools will be closed: Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Gan Yavne, Kiryat Malachi, Netivot, Ofakim, Be’er Sheva, Lehavim, Omer, Gedera, Yavne, Mazkeret Batya, Kiryat Ekron and others.