European athletics championships to age 18 coming to Jerusalem

Jerusalem Mayor: 'After months of effort, I am delighted we will host European Championship. Look forward to great sporting celebration.'

The City of Jerusalem and the Israel Athletics Association announced on Tuesday that the city will host the European Championships for light athletics until the age of 18 in 2022.

The European Athletic Association chose the Israeli capital, with only two representatives remaining in the competition - Israel and Poland.

Championship games on this scale are a big celebration. Citizens of Israel and Jerusalem residents will be able to enjoy the future generation of European athletics and watch from the stands.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said: "This is a great achievement for the city of Jerusalem. After many months of effort I'm glad we succeeded and Jerusalem will host the European Championship. We're looking forward to a great sporting celebration in the capital."

Israeli Athletics Association Chairman Ami Bern said: "I'm pleased that the European Union has expressed confidence in the Athletics Association and the Jerusalem Municipality to hold the European Championships under the age of 18 in Israel. This is an historic pillar for the State of Israel in general and for Israeli athletics in particular."

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Elisha Peleg, who headed the delegation, noted that this is a tremendous achievement for Jerusalem and the State of Israel, which is an expression of confidence and support from European countries in the status of Jerusalem.