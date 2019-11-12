Security increased at Jewish, Israeli, institutions in India

Indian security organizations plan to increase security at Chabad houses, synagogues, at risk of terror attacks.

Security organizations will attempt to secure Jewish institutions and Jewish tourists under threat of terror attacks in the country.

It is believed that the terrorist organizations in India associated with the global jihad movement plan to attack Jewish and Israeli targets, including synagogues in Kerala, in the country’s south, and Chabad houses and other places where large numbers of Jews congregate, Israel’s Channel 12 first reported on Monday.

Indian security organizations will increase security around Jewish institutions and places where large numbers of Jewish and Israeli travelers congregate, according to the report.

A similar security alert for Jewish and Israeli institutions and tourists in the Indian capital of New Delhi was issued in early October ahead of Yom Kippur.

The Mumbai Chabad House was among several sites attacked in the city over four days in November 2008 by a Pakistani Islamist group that left 166 dead. The victims included Chabad house directors Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg and four other Jewish visitors to the building.