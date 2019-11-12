Jewish Agency Chairman: The Jewish people support Israel

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog addressed the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA-Fed-lab) conference held in Washington, which was attended by hundreds of Jewish leaders.

This morning, Herzog addressed the current security situation in Israel in which hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Mark Wilf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Federations of North America, the most important Jewish organization outside of Israel representing the entire Jewish community in the United States, expressed solidarity and firm support on behalf of the United States Jews with the State of Israel and its citizens at this difficult time.

Herzog told attendees, "It was not an easy night and morning for Israelis. Israelis are again under fire from the Gaza Strip following a military operation that was necessary to ensure the security of the country, which was aimed at one of the Islamic Jihad leaders who attacked Israel and fought against any possibility of peace in the region."

"Following this action designed to increase Israel's security, we are under attack. More than 160 missiles have been fired at Israel, alarms are being heard everywhere - in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Ashkelon, Ashdod and Netivot. The Fund for Assistance to Victims of Terrorism, established by Diaspora Jewry, is currently on the ground, including Amigur people who are on the ground to repair the damage to the home and we are deployed throughout the South.

The Jewish Agency Chairman also spoke about the situation of Diaspora Jews who are currently in Israel through Jewish Agency programs and the situation of the new immigrants from the absorption centers in the south. "We have about 7000 young Jews throughout Israel who participate in programs in Israel and are under full supervision and protection, including Pre-military programs of the Jewish Agency in the south of the country. In addition, we have about 6500 immigrants in the southern absorption centers that are under fire and we take care of their safety. "

"I am sure that the Jewish world supports the State of Israel, the decision-makers, the military and all those who work daily for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. From here we send a warm hug to the State of Israel." Herzog said at the end of his remarks.