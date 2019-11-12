Hypocrisy with a stench of anti-Semitism

While one million Israelis are under missile attack, the EU once again demonstrates its hypocrisy vis-à-vis Israel.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the European Union (whose relationship with justice in our case does not exist) this morning ruled that all EU member states are obliged to clearly mark products manufactured in Judea and Samaria, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights.

What hypocrisy. Such a determination exists only against the State of Israel. An anti-Semitic stench wafts from it.

There is no similar marking directive on other conflict zones like the Crimea, Tibet, Cyprus, Western Sahara - and the list goes on.

Still, what stupidity. The original EU directive discriminated against Israeli exports, but it was not mandatory. Therefore, the Foreign Ministry fought a strong and successful fight to stop implementation of the directive in most of the Union countries.

But the Psagot Winery insisted on continuing their petition to the Union Tribunal. Although the Deputy Director of International Affairs and I, as Justice Minister, recommended that they withdraw the petition long ago.

We pleaded with them, so as not to say we begged. We realized that we would not be able to find justice in the European Court of Justice. We warned them that this was a dangerous step, which would harm all business owners in Judea and Samaria. But they insisted on continuing the petition. Today came the decision of the tribunal, which made the directive mandatory.

The EU apparently does not understand that the solution to the conflict will not come from discrimination against Jewish settlement, but from eradication of terror, cessation of Palestinian incitement, and application of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

MK Ayelet Shaked is Chairwoman of the New Right Party.