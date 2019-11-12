Peace Now praises EU court ruling on 'settlement' labeling

"Europe stated clearly that it's proper to separate between legitimate and sovereign Israel inside the Green Line and occupied territories."

The leftist Peace Now organization praised the decision of the European Court of Justice to mandate the labeling of products from "Israeli settlements."

"Europe stated clearly that it is proper to separate between legitimate and sovereign Israel inside the Green Line and occupied territories. In the face of calls for a general boycott of Israel, this is the order of the day.

"Now is the time to call on businesses on the other side of the Green Line to come home and bring their activities into Israel, just as the Sodastream company did in its time," the group said, referring to the carbonation-product manufacturer forced to relocate its factory in Maale Adumim to southern Israel amid pressure from the BDS movement.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the ECJ said that "Foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied, where those foodstuffs come from an Israeli settlement within that territory, by the indication of that provenance."

"Indication of the territory of origin of the foodstuffs in question is mandatory [...] in order to prevent consumers from being misled as to the fact that the State of Israel is present in the territories concerned as an occupying power and not as a sovereign entity," the court elaborated.

It further stated that "settlements established in some of the territories occupied by the State of Israel are characterized by the fact that they give concrete expression to a policy of population transfer conducted by that State outside its territory, in violation of the rules of general international humanitarian law," such that "the omission of that indication, with the result that only the territory of origin is indicated, might mislead consumers."

"Consumers have no way of knowing, in the absence of any information capable of enlightening them in that respect, that a foodstuff comes from a locality or a set of localities constituting a settlement established in one of those territories in breach of the rules of international humanitarian law."

"The provision of information to consumers must enable them to make informed choices, with regard not only to health, economic, environmental and social considerations, but also to ethical considerations and considerations relating to the observance of international law," the court concluded, asserting that "such considerations could influence consumers’ purchasing decisions."