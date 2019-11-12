Train lines to southern Israel canceled

Train stations closed, train routes changed, in response to rocket attacks on central and southern Israel.

Israel Railways has announced that train stations in the Gaza border area have been closed and train lines in southern Israel have been canceled due to the recent rocket attacks.

The decision was made by Israel's defense officials, Israel Railways said.

Trains between Ashkelon and Be'er Sheva will not run, and the train stations in Sderot, Netivot, and Ofakim have been closed.

The Western Negev train lines, from Ra'anana to Be'er Sheva, will begin and end their northern travel at Ashkelon.

Passengers wishing to travel to Be'er Sheva will be able to use the eastern line, which goes through Lod, Lehavim-Rahat, and Kiryat Gat.